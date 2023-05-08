Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.15 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.25. 944,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,306. The stock has a market cap of $992.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $815,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

