Vectors Research Management LLC Takes Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,726,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,739,000 after acquiring an additional 127,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,959,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,817,000 after purchasing an additional 265,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 34,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,016. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.02.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

About United Bankshares

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.