Vectors Research Management LLC Invests $240,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mastercard by 56.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after buying an additional 696,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,289,000 after acquiring an additional 456,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $386.13. 246,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,733 shares of company stock valued at $140,704,056. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.