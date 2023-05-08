Vectors Research Management LLC Decreases Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11,155.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNL traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,572. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

In related news, COO Ryan M. Albano purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $103,788.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan M. Albano bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $103,788.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,151.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,432 shares of company stock valued at $452,800. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

