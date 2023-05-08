Vantage Financial Partners LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS BOCT traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,418 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.