Vantage Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,848 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned 0.47% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 269.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

BYLD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,092. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

About iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

