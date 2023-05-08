Vantage Financial Partners LLC Purchases 40,896 Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,896 shares during the quarter. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 358,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Price Performance

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 114,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

