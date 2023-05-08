Vantage Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.37. 55,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,066. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $107.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.39.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

