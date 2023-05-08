Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $7.15 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,648 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $89.78. 82,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average is $86.91. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $99.48.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

