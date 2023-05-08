Vantage Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 9,596.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises 0.3% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,655,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Airbnb by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 136,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.94. 4,174,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,822,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average is $108.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $39,746,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100,101 shares in the company, valued at $579,167,469.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $39,746,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,167,469.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,096,285 shares of company stock worth $377,100,053. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

