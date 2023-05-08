Vantage Financial Partners LLC Buys 3,104 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.6% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Tesla by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 43,248 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $171.27. The company had a trading volume of 52,761,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,309,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $542.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.21 and a 200-day moving average of $175.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,868,974. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

