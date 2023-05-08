Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Purchased by St. James Investment Advisors LLC

St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 176.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,222. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.26 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $68.49.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.