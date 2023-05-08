Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is TI Trust Inc.’s Largest Position

TI Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.8% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,960. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20. The stock has a market cap of $282.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.