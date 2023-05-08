Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VHT traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $245.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

