Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.11. The company had a trading volume of 197,759 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

