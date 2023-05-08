Vancity Investment Management Ltd Sells 12,669 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,669 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,395,000 after buying an additional 209,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,631,902,000 after buying an additional 262,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Xylem by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,148,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,102,000 after buying an additional 183,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $1.86 on Monday, hitting $107.11. The company had a trading volume of 402,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,956. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

