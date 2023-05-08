Vancity Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,723,000. Elevance Health makes up approximately 1.8% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $463.28. The company had a trading volume of 124,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,491. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.51. The stock has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

