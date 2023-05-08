Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $15.49 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.3% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.59. 1,009,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,241. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market cap of $289.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

