Vancity Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 463.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Insider Activity

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,744 shares of company stock valued at $22,802,358 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WST stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $367.06. The company had a trading volume of 33,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,552. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.92. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

