Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Value Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VALU opened at $47.66 on Thursday. Value Line has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $449.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Value Line during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 634.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

