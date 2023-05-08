Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Cut to $139.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

NYSE VLO traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.04. 3,872,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,399. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.09. Valero Energy has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 23.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

