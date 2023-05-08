V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,659,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Williams Trading upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.61.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.