Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,700 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,765 shares of company stock worth $8,178,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $5.33 on Monday, reaching $95.17. 85,225,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,934,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64. The firm has a market cap of $153.26 billion, a PE ratio of 411.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

