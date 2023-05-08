Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,900 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $355.06. The stock had a trading volume of 360,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,693. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.90. The company has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $395.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $6,587,360. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

