Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,100 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Accenture were worth $30,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

ACN traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $264.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.57. The firm has a market cap of $167.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

