Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.43. 1,089,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,877. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.87.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

