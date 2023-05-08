Utah Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 399,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,060,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.8% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $2,011,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. NWI Management LP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,653,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,119,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,915,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $244.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $67,898.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,616,925.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

