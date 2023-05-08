Utah Retirement Systems Has $54.73 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.9% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $54,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 370,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,588,000 after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 58,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,308,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $432.20. 1,722,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,764. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.00 and a 52-week high of $435.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock valued at $403,615,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

