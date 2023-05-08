Utah Retirement Systems Has $22.94 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Netflix were worth $22,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after acquiring an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

NFLX traded up $9.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $331.88. 4,194,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,379,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

