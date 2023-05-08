Utah Retirement Systems Has $17.47 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Tower were worth $17,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,259,000 after buying an additional 199,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after acquiring an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.80. The company had a trading volume of 811,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,260. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.71 and a 200-day moving average of $209.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

