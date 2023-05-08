Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $380.45. 853,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,860. The firm has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.00. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

