Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,022 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Express were worth $15,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American Express by 79.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after buying an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 42.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $284,769,000 after buying an additional 629,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $153.43. 1,454,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,481. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

