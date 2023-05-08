Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $26,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,348. The company has a market cap of $139.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.67%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

