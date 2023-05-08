Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Upwork by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,840,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd increased its holdings in Upwork by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 3,033,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 532,700 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. increased its holdings in Upwork by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,487,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 164,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Upwork by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,636,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.