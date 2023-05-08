Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Up 6.3%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.12. 4,740,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 9,427,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on U. Barclays increased their price objective on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $197,646.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 732,215 shares in the company, valued at $22,186,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $975,844.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 732,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,186,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,866 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Unity Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

