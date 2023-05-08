UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after acquiring an additional 851,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,674,701,000 after buying an additional 367,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,004,000 after purchasing an additional 132,461 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,731,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,610,000 after acquiring an additional 68,160 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $491.68. 326,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $486.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

