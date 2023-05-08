UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is West Family Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.3% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,828,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $969,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,123,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $493.30. 967,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,151. The company has a market cap of $459.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

