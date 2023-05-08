United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $80,338.94 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.46. 459,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,868. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.84. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $174.36 and a twelve month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,586,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 270,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.82.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

