United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $6.17

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $6.49. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 4,005,211 shares trading hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 35,433.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $796,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

