Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $201.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $122.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

