Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UDMY. KeyCorp cut their target price on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Udemy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,841,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,332 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $81,986.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,660.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,841,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,136.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,597. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Udemy by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Udemy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Udemy by 70.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Udemy by 141.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Articles

