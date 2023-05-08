UBS Group Trims ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Target Price to $81.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.00% from the company’s current price.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 365,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.18. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

