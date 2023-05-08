UBS Group Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $40.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Match Group Price Performance

Match Group stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52.

Insider Activity

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

