UBS Group Boosts DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $46.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
XRAY has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.13.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance
XRAY stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.
Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA
In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
