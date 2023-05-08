UBS Group AG Buys 90,569 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90,569 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.61% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $633,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $385.06. The company had a trading volume of 98,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,972. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $391.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

