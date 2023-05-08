Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Ubiquiti by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DMG Group LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Sunday.

Ubiquiti Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UI traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,642. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.76. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.54 and a 1-year high of $350.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.65 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 107.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

