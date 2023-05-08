Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $12.42

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $12.14. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 368 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYRA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $2,620,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,834 shares of company stock worth $3,034,171. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

