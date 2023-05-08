Twilio (TWLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Twilio has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.18-0.22 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.18-$0.22 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TWLO opened at $52.37 on Monday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky acquired 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Donna Dubinsky purchased 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

