TRON (TRX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $217.52 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $4.88 billion and approximately $217.52 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRON has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003468 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003796 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001484 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,515,590,521 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

