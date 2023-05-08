Trex (NYSE:TREX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TREX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.53.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 175.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Trex by 36,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

